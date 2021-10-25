Boise State professor explains how supply chain crunches affect Idaho

Supply chain issues — typically a rather dry topic — have been getting a lot of attention lately. That’s because of a backlog at ports around the world that’s making it a lot harder for businesses, both big and small, to stock their planned inventory.

From halloween decorations to exercise equipment, medicine and toys for Christmas — most every sector seems to be affected somehow. Container ships full of consumer goods are piling up at the port of Los Angeles and other commercial hubs, while industry leaders in transportation and the Biden administration try to unstick the backlog.

So which links in the supply chain are broken — and when will they be fixed? Our Morning Edition host George Prentice spoke about this with Boise State University Professor Jim Kroes, who teaches at the College of Business and Economics.

