© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Boise State professor explains how supply chain crunches affect Idaho

Published October 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM MDT

Supply chain issues — typically a rather dry topic — have been getting a lot of attention lately. That’s because of a backlog at ports around the world that’s making it a lot harder for businesses, both big and small, to stock their planned inventory.

From halloween decorations to exercise equipment, medicine and toys for Christmas — most every sector seems to be affected somehow. Container ships full of consumer goods are piling up at the port of Los Angeles and other commercial hubs, while industry leaders in transportation and the Biden administration try to unstick the backlog.

So which links in the supply chain are broken — and when will they be fixed? Our Morning Edition host George Prentice spoke about this with Boise State University Professor Jim Kroes, who teaches at the College of Business and Economics.

Tags

Idaho MattersConsumersShipping
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill
George Prentice
George Prentice has been honored for his decades-long career in broadcast and print journalism. As news editor of Boise Weekly, he won multiple awards for his investigative reporting and took home top prizes in the fields of crime/courts, environmental, health, religion and feature reporting.
See stories by George Prentice