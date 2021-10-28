Boise mall mass shooting prompts conversations about gun violence

Boise is still mourning the loss of two community members who were killed from a shooting Monday at the Towne Square Mall. 26-year-old Jo Acker was killed in her role as a mall security guard and 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles of Rupert died later from his injuries at the hospital.

Gun violence is not new to Idaho. But as we think about what can be done to stop more shootings in the future, we need to understand how we got here.

Heath Druzin joins Idaho Matters to help us think about this is. He’s a freelance reporter with a background of covering gun violence.

Editor's note: The audio conversation includes a mention of suicide. If you are struggling, there is help. Call 800-273-8255.

