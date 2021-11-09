© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Join BSPR & the Hispanic Cultural Center Nov. 16 for a panel discussion on issues facing the Latin@ community
Idaho Matters

Group aims to bring Idaho's civilian and veteran workforce together

Published November 9, 2021 at 2:33 PM MST
Idaho will honor the service of local veterans on Thursday, which is Veterans Day. In advance of that we wanted to learn about an organization that’s sole focus is veterans.

The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit that connects folks with resources for career development, education, entrepreneurship and more.

Idaho Matters learns about this from executive director Mindi Anderson and chamber intern and veteran April Stanford.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
