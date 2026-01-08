Idaho 44: Fremont County - How the Idaho Art Lab is supporting visual artists

We’re traveling all over the state because we know there are interesting people, places, and histories in each of Idaho’s counties; it’s called the Idaho 44 project.

Kara Hidalgo heard about the project and sent us an email from Fremont County about the Idaho Art Lab.

The lab is a giant community space that hosts classes, maker spaces, equipment, art supplies and exhibits, and even an artist-in-residence program and award-winning Hollywood special effects artists! Kara and Daniel Hidalgo joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the lab.

