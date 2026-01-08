© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho 44: Fremont County - How the Idaho Art Lab is supporting visual artists

By Samantha Wright
Published January 8, 2026 at 2:22 PM MST
Matthias Kulka
/
iStockphoto.com

We’re traveling all over the state because we know there are interesting people, places, and histories in each of Idaho’s counties; it’s called the Idaho 44 project.

Kara Hidalgo heard about the project and sent us an email from Fremont County about the Idaho Art Lab.

The lab is a giant community space that hosts classes, maker spaces, equipment, art supplies and exhibits, and even an artist-in-residence program and award-winning Hollywood special effects artists! Kara and Daniel Hidalgo joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the lab.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho 44
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate