Flying this Christmas? Idaho doctors are cautious as unknowns remain with omicron variant
Laboratory tests are suggesting three doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine offer significant protection against the fast spreading omicron variant of the virus. But studies are still ongoing to get more information about what we're up against with the latest variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
Idaho Matters talks about the possible risks that come with holiday travel and family visits with two physicians:
- Dr. David Pate is the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force
- Dr. Patrice Burgess is the Executive Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and chair of the governor's vaccine advisory task force