Idaho Matters

Flying this Christmas? Idaho doctors are cautious as unknowns remain with omicron variant

Published December 8, 2021 at 1:49 PM MST
Virus Outbreak US
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A traveler adjusts his face mask as he walks through the arrivals area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021. While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Laboratory tests are suggesting three doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine offer significant protection against the fast spreading omicron variant of the virus. But studies are still ongoing to get more information about what we're up against with the latest variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

Idaho Matters talks about the possible risks that come with holiday travel and family visits with two physicians:

  • Dr. David Pate is the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force
  • Dr. Patrice Burgess is the Executive Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and chair of the governor's vaccine advisory task force

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineDoctors Roundtable
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
