Idaho Matters talks with National Book Award Finalist Grace Cho

Grace Cho emigrated to the U.S. as a baby and grew up in a small rural town in Washington state, the daughter of a White American father and a Korean mother.

When grace was a teenager, her mother experienced the onset of schizophrenia.

Cho's new memoir "Tastes Like War" — which was a 2021 National Book Award finalist — chronicles her time trying to reconnect with her mom, through food, conversation and a search into the history of her mother. Idaho Matters talks with the author.

