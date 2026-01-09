Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 9, 2026
The Idaho Attorney Generals office is cutting paid parental leave for new parents, two lawmakers are calling for a pause on the states child care grants program and public safety concerns have prompted a review of Warm Lake Summit closures.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout