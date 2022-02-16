A new investigation into a $3.5M state contract reveals some unsettling facts
Idaho Education News is investigating a $3.5 million dollar state contract to create a "data dashboard" so parents and teachers could see everything from how their kids are doing in school to how the pandemic has effected their education. But the dashboard isn't up and Governor Brad Little's point person for the project has left his state job to work for the company building the new site. Idaho Ed News senior reporter Kevin Richert joins us to talk more about this story.