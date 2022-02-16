© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

A new investigation into a $3.5M state contract reveals some unsettling facts

Published February 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST
Idaho Education News is investigating a $3.5 million dollar state contract to create a "data dashboard" so parents and teachers could see everything from how their kids are doing in school to how the pandemic has effected their education. But the dashboard isn't up and Governor Brad Little's point person for the project has left his state job to work for the company building the new site. Idaho Ed News senior reporter Kevin Richert joins us to talk more about this story.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
