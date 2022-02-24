© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

University of Idaho experts weigh in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Published February 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM MST
A Ukraine army soldier walks in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk a day after Russia recognised east Ukraine's separatist republics and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers."
Overnight, Russian military forces and Russian-backed separatists invaded Ukraine using planes, missiles, helicopters and troops.

Russian president Vladimir Putin authorized the military action which is coming from Ukraine's eastern, northern, and southern borders.

Joining Idaho Matters are Florian Justwan, an associate professor of political science at the University of Idaho and Erin Kimball Damman, a clinical assistant professor for the International Studies Program at the U of I.

On Feb. 24 they will join other U of I faculty members at 5p.m. for a virtual panel discussion about the causes and consequences of the war in Ukraine.

