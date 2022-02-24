University of Idaho experts weigh in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Overnight, Russian military forces and Russian-backed separatists invaded Ukraine using planes, missiles, helicopters and troops.
Russian president Vladimir Putin authorized the military action which is coming from Ukraine's eastern, northern, and southern borders.
Joining Idaho Matters are Florian Justwan, an associate professor of political science at the University of Idaho and Erin Kimball Damman, a clinical assistant professor for the International Studies Program at the U of I.
On Feb. 24 they will join other U of I faculty members at 5p.m. for a virtual panel discussion about the causes and consequences of the war in Ukraine.