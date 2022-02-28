© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

University of Idaho tries to keep bacteria off the International Space Station

Published February 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST
DSC_9058.JPG
University of Idaho
/

An experiment by students at J. Russell Elementary School in Moscow has become a research project at the University of Idaho that was sent into space. It could one day help astronauts on the International Space Station. Joining Gemma to talk about the experiment is Dr. Matt Bernards, an associate professor in Chemical & Biological Engineering at the University of Idaho and Director of the Nasa Idaho Space Grant Consortium.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
