Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 18, 2022

Published March 18, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT
Ada County Statehouse Capitol Building House Chambers Sign
The all-day kindergarten debate, a protest at St. Luke’s in downtown Boise, a new lawsuit by Governor Brad Little about tents near the Idaho Statehouse, short-term rental licenses, the higher education budget, and Meta’s new data center in Kuna - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

