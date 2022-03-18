Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 18, 2022
The all-day kindergarten debate, a protest at St. Luke’s in downtown Boise, a new lawsuit by Governor Brad Little about tents near the Idaho Statehouse, short-term rental licenses, the higher education budget, and Meta’s new data center in Kuna - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Margaret Carmel, Senior Reporter with BoiseDev.com
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio