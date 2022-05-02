© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Guilty verdict in von Ehlinger trial

Published May 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT
Aaron von Ehlinger ethics trial
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) during the first day of an ethics hearing into allegations he raped a volunteer staff member.

On Friday, a jury found a former Idaho lawmaker guilty of raping a 19-year-old intern last year.

Aaron von Ehlinger is a former House member who could face life in prison.

We should note that during this segment we will be talking about sensitive subjects, including rape and descriptions of sexual violence.

Our own James Dawson covered von Ehlinger's trial in Boise and was there for the verdict. He joins Idaho Matters today to talk more about what he saw in the courtroom, as well as what's next for the case.

