Guilty verdict in von Ehlinger trial

On Friday, a jury found a former Idaho lawmaker guilty of raping a 19-year-old intern last year.

Aaron von Ehlinger is a former House member who could face life in prison.

We should note that during this segment we will be talking about sensitive subjects, including rape and descriptions of sexual violence.

Our own James Dawson covered von Ehlinger's trial in Boise and was there for the verdict. He joins Idaho Matters today to talk more about what he saw in the courtroom, as well as what's next for the case.