© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 20, 2022

Published May 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM MDT
Baby formula is offered for sale at a big-box store on Jan. 13 in Chicago. Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Baby formula is offered for sale at a big-box store on Jan. 13 in Chicago. Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months.

The baby formula shortage, more apartments coming to downtown Boise, election results statewide and in the legislature. It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags

Idaho Matters ApartmentsBrad LittlePriscilla Giddings
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright