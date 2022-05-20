Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 20, 2022
The baby formula shortage, more apartments coming to downtown Boise, election results statewide and in the legislature. It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Rebecca Boone, Associated Press Supervisory Correspondent Boise Bureau
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com