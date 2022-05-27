Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 27, 2022
An update on the Rigby middle school shooting, school safety from an Idaho perspective, an investigation of animal abuse at a feedlot, and teacher pay raises. It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Audrey Dutton, Senior Investigative Reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Nate Sunderland, Managing Editor, EastIdahoNews.com