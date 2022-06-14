A year-long look at Idaho wildflowers

Idaho has some of the most spectacular wildflowers in the country. They bring color and joy across the landscape of the Gem State.

They’re more than just pretty though, they are an intrical part of the history and culture of our state.

Lauren Melink and Jay Krajic, with Idaho Public Television, have produced a new episode of Outdoor Idaho that focuses on Idaho's wildflowers. They joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the show and the wildflowers of our state.

