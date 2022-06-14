© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
A year-long look at Idaho wildflowers

Published June 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT
Idaho has some of the most spectacular wildflowers in the country. They bring color and joy across the landscape of the Gem State.

They’re more than just pretty though, they are an intrical part of the history and culture of our state.

Lauren Melink and Jay Krajic, with Idaho Public Television, have produced a new episode of Outdoor Idaho that focuses on Idaho's wildflowers. They joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the show and the wildflowers of our state.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
