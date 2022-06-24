Idaho House Minority Leader shares her reaction to Roe v. Wade

Political leaders across Idaho have weighed in on Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which sends control of abortion rights back to U.S. states.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little welcomed the ruling, calling the right to an abortion a "judicial creation."

But House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said the ruling reversed 50 years of precedent.

"It eviscerated the fundamental constitutional right to privacy, opening the door to big government to police the intimate details of our personal lives," she said.

Rep. Rubel joined Idaho Matters to discuss her reaction to the Roe v. Wade decision.

