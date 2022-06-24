© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho House Minority Leader shares her reaction to Roe v. Wade

Published June 24, 2022 at 1:58 PM MDT
rubel.jpeg

Political leaders across Idaho have weighed in on Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which sends control of abortion rights back to U.S. states.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little welcomed the ruling, calling the right to an abortion a "judicial creation."

But House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said the ruling reversed 50 years of precedent.

"It eviscerated the fundamental constitutional right to privacy, opening the door to big government to police the intimate details of our personal lives," she said.

Rep. Rubel joined Idaho Matters to discuss her reaction to the Roe v. Wade decision.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
