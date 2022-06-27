© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
Growth and birth rates could effect Idaho college enrollment

Published June 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM MDT
boise_state_university.jpg
James Dawson
/

Idaho has been working for years to try to get more kids to go on from high school to college with mixed success.

New challenges have popped up, the covid-19 pandemic is one of the biggest, but there are other factors that are causing concern for Idaho colleges which want to recruit more students to keep their doors open.

Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, explored these challenges and joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
