Growth and birth rates could effect Idaho college enrollment
Idaho has been working for years to try to get more kids to go on from high school to college with mixed success.
New challenges have popped up, the covid-19 pandemic is one of the biggest, but there are other factors that are causing concern for Idaho colleges which want to recruit more students to keep their doors open.
Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, explored these challenges and joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.