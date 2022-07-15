Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 15, 2022
The GOP convention kicks off in Twin Falls, changes to Idaho's behavioral health system, the possible involvement of the U.S. Supreme Court in redistricting the Gem state and resignations at the Middleton police department – it’s Friday – which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman