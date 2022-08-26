© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 26, 2022

Published August 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM MDT
Zone of death Idaho trail: The trail becomes extremely faint at points inside the Idaho section of Yellowstone National Park, which some people call the zone of death due to a popular legal theory that raises questions about whether someone could get away with murder there.
Yellowstone Robinson Creek: Almost nobody visits the Idaho section of Yellowstone National Park because it is far the park's main roads and overshadowed by more popular attractions in Wyoming, but the Idaho section is free of crowds and a great place to do some fly fishing.
Yellowstone hot spring: Mr Bubbles is a beautiful natural hot spring located deep in the Yellowstone National Park's Wyoming backcountry.
River crossing: Heath Druzin fords the Bechler River on his way to the Zone of Death deep in the backcountry of Yellowstone National park.

A special session of the Idaho Legislature has been called, a new Free-Market Think Tank is coming to Idaho, an investigation into one irrigation district and a trip into the Zone of Death.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

