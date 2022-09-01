© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Reclaim Idaho keeps close eye on special legislative session

Published September 1, 2022 at 1:54 PM MDT
Lawmakers in the Idaho House of Representatives debate a bill this week. The Idaho Legislature has recessed until April 6 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among members and staff.
Keith Ridler
/
AP

Thursday at 8:00 am lawmakers gathered in the statehouse in Boise and gaveled in a special session of the Idaho legislature.

The session was called by Gov. Brad Little, who is the only one who can call a special session, and Little said his goal is to cut taxes and boost education funding. Little pulled together a lot of bipartisan support on a bill that will use some of the state’s $2 billion surplus to give everyone a one-time tax rebate and cut income taxes by more than $150 million.

The other half of Little’s proposal would put $410 million into Idaho education. Most of that $330 million will go to K-12 education, which is the same amount of money that Reclaim Idaho's voter initiative would put into education if it passes in November.

If Little’s bill passes today it would effectively nullify the reclaim Idaho initiative even if it passes in November.

Luke Mayville is the Co-founder of Reclaim Idaho and has been working for months to get the Quality Education Act on the ballot. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the special session.

Tags

Idaho Matters Reclaim IdahoSpecial Session
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright