Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 2, 2022
We break down the Idaho Legislature's special session, school bond and levy elections, Aaron von Ehlinger's sentencing, and drought is causing big issues for Eastern Idaho.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun