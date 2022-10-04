© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

The history of LGBTQ+ in Idaho

Published October 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
downtown_boise.jpg
Alden Skeie
/
Unsplash

When you think of the history of LGBTQ+ Idahoans, often the first, and only thing that comes to mind is the dark chapter in the city’s history known as the “Boys of Boise.

Back in the 1950s, this McCarthy-era investigation into an alleged ‘homosexual underground’ in Boise, stained the city’s history and too often overshadows the successes and accomplishments of the community today.

Dr. Lisa McClain, professor of history and gender studies at Boise State University, and graduate student Rachel Taylor have been moving past the Boys of Boise controversy to look not only at successes but how religion and rural Idaho fit into the LGBTQ+ community in the Gem State.

They’ll be speaking at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State on Thursday.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boys Of BoiseIdaho History
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright