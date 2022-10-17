© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Finding a dialogue in a time of political polarization

Published October 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT
College-Idaho.jpg
The College of Idaho Facebook
The College of Idaho

It’s no stretch to say that we are living in a time of often extreme political polarization, where the problems of the day are drowned out by arguments and rhetoric, leaving no one talking about or trying to effectively solve those problems.

The College of Idaho and a group of partners have decided to try and change that by launching the school’s inaugural Policy and Politics Forum later this month. C of I is bringing together a wide group of speakers from current and former lawmakers to legal experts. There will also be people who build houses, make school policy and create city laws, along with former governor Butch Otter, to talk about the problems facing Idaho today.

Stelios Panageotou, Political Economy Assistant Professor at the College of Idaho and Mckay Cunningham, Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at C of I joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming forum.

Tags
Idaho Matters College Of IdahoContraceptionButch Otter
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright