Finding a dialogue in a time of political polarization

It’s no stretch to say that we are living in a time of often extreme political polarization, where the problems of the day are drowned out by arguments and rhetoric, leaving no one talking about or trying to effectively solve those problems.

The College of Idaho and a group of partners have decided to try and change that by launching the school’s inaugural Policy and Politics Forum later this month. C of I is bringing together a wide group of speakers from current and former lawmakers to legal experts. There will also be people who build houses, make school policy and create city laws, along with former governor Butch Otter, to talk about the problems facing Idaho today.

Stelios Panageotou, Political Economy Assistant Professor at the College of Idaho and Mckay Cunningham, Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at C of I joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming forum.