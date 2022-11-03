© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A BSU research team chases deadly volcanic mudflows in Guatemala

Published November 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM MDT
Ashley Bosa and a fellow researcher set up mudflow monitoring equipment in the shadow of Fuego Volcano in Guatemala.

An erupting volcano can be quite dramatic, as bright orange lava explodes from the cone and oozes down the sides of the mountain.

But volcanoes also spew out rocks and mud, which can turn into fast-moving mudslides known as lahars. While not as colorful as lava, lahars are quick and deadly — pouring thousands of tons of material with little or no warning for the people who live near them.

A Boise State professor and his team of students have been studying lahars in Guatemala and are working to create an early warning system for these catastrophic events.

Dr. Jeffery Johnson, a Professor of Geophysics along with Ph.D. candidate Ashley Bosa and Master's student Jerry Mock joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their research.

Volcano
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
