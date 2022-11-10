© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it

Published November 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST
Grocery cart
cottoncandylola
/
Flickr
Grocery cart loaded with fresh fruit and bread moving through the aisle.

So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman.

The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery tax, which wasn’t popular in the best of times. But now, since the price of food skyrocketed this year - it turns out a large majority of folks, both Democrat and Republican, want to get rid of it.

Ryan Suppe covers state politics for the Idaho Statesman and sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Grocery Food Assistance
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright