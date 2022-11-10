A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it

So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman.

The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery tax, which wasn’t popular in the best of times. But now, since the price of food skyrocketed this year - it turns out a large majority of folks, both Democrat and Republican, want to get rid of it.

Ryan Suppe covers state politics for the Idaho Statesman and sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

