Monday we told you about the search for a missing Fruitland boy and today we have more information.

Fruitland Police spent the weekend digging up the backyard of an area home. KTVB has been reporting they’re looking for the remains of Michael Vaughan, who was five years old when he went missing in July of 2021.

KTVB reporter Alex Duggan, who has been following this story, joins Idaho Matters for an update.