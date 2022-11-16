Cyberbullying and how to stop it

A quick note, we will be talking about bullying and suicide during this segment, so if you feel this might be triggering, please feel free to step away from this interview.

As the COVID-19 pandemic kept kids out of school and stuck at home, they spent more and more time online, not only for schoolwork but to chat with friends they couldn’t see for fear of catching the coronavirus. That created more opportunities for cyberbullying and, for kids who were isolated, that bullying became a nightmare.

A new film called The Upstanders takes a deep dive into cyberbullying, from the point of view of the victims and the perpetrators, and it looks at the latest research into why it happens and ways to stop it. A group of folks are bringing the film to Jump in downtown Boise Thursday night and anyone can come to see the movie and join a discussion on how to stop bullying.

Executive Director and Co-founder of the Speedy Foundation, Shannon Decker and Colbi Twiss, the marketing manager with the Children's Home Society of Idaho join Idaho Matters to talk more.

