There’s another virus causing problems in Idaho. Strep throat is now making the rounds, along with COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

Plus, if you’ve already had COVID and think the worse is over, think again. New research is showing that the long-term after effects of the coronavirus can really mess with your brain.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this.