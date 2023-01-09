Mexico starts new program to help reunite families

Our region has a large number of Mexican immigrants – and many have been unable to see their relatives for years.

Now the Mexican state of Tlaxcala is opening an office here to help reunite families across borders. The program is part of a larger initiative from the state, located east of Mexico City, to provide resources to Mexican nationals living in the United States. The agency does this in part by running reunification programs and paying half of all travel costs for visits up to 30 days.

Hanna Merzbach reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

