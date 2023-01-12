Sharing the history of indigenous communities in Idaho
At Roots of Wisdom, visitors are invited to learn about traditional Hawaiian fishing practices and ecosystem management through exciting digital interactives and games.
For some native peoples, making baskets from river cane is a traditional pastime which is handed down through generations. At Roots of Wisdom, guests can learn about the practice of weaving and try it themselves!
Through games, digital displays and puzzles, Roots of Wisdom shows how indigenous peoples are using traditional ecological knowledge and Western science to create healthy stream systems.
A new exhibit coming to the Idaho State Museum will bring the stories from four indigenous communities to life using videos, games and artifacts.
The hope is that visitors will get a better understanding of the issues that face indigenous communities today and to highlight sustainability and practices that go back generations.
The exhibit “Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science” includes contributions from the five federally recognized tribes in Idaho. Liz Hobson, administrator of the Idaho State Museum and Johanna Jones, with the Office of Indian Education, join Idaho Matters to tell us more.