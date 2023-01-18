FARE Idaho introduces first-ever 'Field to Fork' Festival

We have occasional opportunities – perhaps at a farmers market – to source our food. FARE Idaho would like to change that, beginning with their first-ever “Field to Fork Festival,” on Jan. 19 at JUMP in downtown Boise.

Katie Baker, the Executive Director of FARE Idaho, spoke with Morning Edition host George Prentice about her organization’s hopes for the festival, and how unique it is to mash up a trade show with a moveable feast for consumers.