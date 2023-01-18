© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
FARE Idaho introduces first-ever 'Field to Fork' Festival

By Samantha Wright
Published January 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST
idaho_preferred_facebook.png
Neil Conway
/
Flickr

We have occasional opportunities – perhaps at a farmers market – to source our food. FARE Idaho would like to change that, beginning with their first-ever “Field to Fork Festival,” on Jan. 19 at JUMP in downtown Boise.

Katie Baker, the Executive Director of FARE Idaho, spoke with Morning Edition host George Prentice about her organization’s hopes for the festival, and how unique it is to mash up a trade show with a moveable feast for consumers.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
