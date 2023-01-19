© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters

Keep your dog on a leash to save deer in the Boise Foothills

By Samantha Wright
Published January 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST
elk-boise-river-wma.jpg
Idaho Fish and Game
Elk have a snack on the Boise River WMA.

Every winter up to 10,000 elk and mule deer migrate to an area of the Boise Foothills to eat, rest and wait for the cold weather to pass.

Right now the animals are living on the 18,000 acres of the Boise Front trying to conserve their limited fat reserves so they can survive the winter.

They don’t have any energy to spare and running away from a loose, unleashed dog could mean the difference between life or death for the animal.

Because these dog – and human – encounters can be so critical to the deer and elk, Idaho Fish and Game is stepping up its patrols in the “Boise River Wildlife Management Area” to educate people and make sure their dogs are leashed.

Matt O'Connell is a regional conservation officer with Idaho Fish and Game and he joins Idaho Matters to explain why keeping your dog on their leash is so important to big game.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
