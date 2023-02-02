© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at school choice: Should public money go to private schools?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
A large, empty classroom.
iStockphoto.com

The debate over school choice is heating up in Idaho. Earlier this week, the Senate Education Committee introduced a proposal to repeal our state’s Blaine Amendment, which is a clause that bans public spending on religious schools.

And last week conservative Idaho legislators released language for a bill that would create education savings accounts, basically allowing parents to use public money for private school tuition.

So, bottom line, what does all of this mean for taxpayers, parents and students? Not to mention how this would impact schools both urban and rural.

Kevin Richert with Idaho Education News, Terry Ryan CEO of Bluum and Will Overgaard, retired Superintendent of the Weiser School District join Idaho Matters to talk more in-depth about this.

Tags
Idaho Matters School ChoiceEducationIdaho Legislature
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette