A look at school choice: Should public money go to private schools?

The debate over school choice is heating up in Idaho. Earlier this week, the Senate Education Committee introduced a proposal to repeal our state’s Blaine Amendment, which is a clause that bans public spending on religious schools.

And last week conservative Idaho legislators released language for a bill that would create education savings accounts, basically allowing parents to use public money for private school tuition.

So, bottom line, what does all of this mean for taxpayers, parents and students? Not to mention how this would impact schools both urban and rural.

Kevin Richert with Idaho Education News, Terry Ryan CEO of Bluum and Will Overgaard, retired Superintendent of the Weiser School District join Idaho Matters to talk more in-depth about this.

