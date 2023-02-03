© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 3, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST
IdahoHouseChamber_Legislature_Capitol.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

A proposed bill could eliminate marriage licenses, Idaho legislatures modify testimony ban for minors, a push for more career technical education funding, how federal officials are addressing the crisis of missing indigenous people and Mountain Home may soon have a new casino.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho LegislatureEducation
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette