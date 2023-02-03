Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 3, 2023
A proposed bill could eliminate marriage licenses, Idaho legislatures modify testimony ban for minors, a push for more career technical education funding, how federal officials are addressing the crisis of missing indigenous people and Mountain Home may soon have a new casino.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Will Walkey, Reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau and Wyoming Public Media
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Gretchen Parsons, Managing Editor with BoiseDev.com
- Sadie Dittenber, Reporter with Idaho Ed News
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun