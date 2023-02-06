© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Blaine County housing crisis prompts possible new tax

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published February 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST
An American Airlines Airbus A319 airplane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP/Getty Images

Affordable housing has reached a crisis point in Blaine County as real estate prices continue to skyrocket.

Ketchum officials want to raise $1.5 million for affordable housing through a local option tax, which could be on the ballot in May. Then it would be up to voters and the initiative would need 66% of the vote to pass.

Amanda Breen is a member of the Ketchum City Council and she sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about affordable housing.

