Tips for healing faster with Dr. Victoria Maizes

Dr. Victoria Maizes has been spending a lot of her time looking at how our bodies are designed to heal themselves if we give them the right tools, like good sleep and nutrition, exercise and better stress management.

She's the founding executive director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine and a professor of medicine, family medicine and public health at the University of Arizona and she wrote the book “Heal Faster: Unlock Your Body's Rapid Recovery Reflex."

The Ada County Medical Society is bringing Dr. Maizes to Boise and Ketchum in October, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.