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Idaho Matters

Tips for healing faster with Dr. Victoria Maizes

By Samantha Wright
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:39 PM MDT
A healthcare professional goes over paperwork.
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Dr. Victoria Maizes has been spending a lot of her time looking at how our bodies are designed to heal themselves if we give them the right tools, like good sleep and nutrition, exercise and better stress management.

She's the founding executive director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine and a professor of medicine, family medicine and public health at the University of Arizona and she wrote the book “Heal Faster: Unlock Your Body's Rapid Recovery Reflex."

The Ada County Medical Society is bringing Dr. Maizes to Boise and Ketchum in October, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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