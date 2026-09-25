Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 25, 2026

How did Idaho end up in the middle of a trade war? A Rigby college student is on NBCs "The Voice", McCall is poised to have another "Woodstock" where thousands of pounds of firewood will be delivered to individuals and families in need of heating this coming winter, Boise Rescue Mission has a new president and an old mine may become new again.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.