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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 25, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published September 25, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
Woodstock veteran Arlo Guthrie reacts after playing a song at the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Guthrie is schedule to play a set on the top of hill nearby but told reporters he wanted to play at least one song on the original 1969 site. Woodstock fans are expected to get back to the garden to mark the 50th anniversary of the generation-defining festival. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Woodstock veteran Arlo Guthrie reacts after playing a song at the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Guthrie is schedule to play a set on the top of hill nearby but told reporters he wanted to play at least one song on the original 1969 site. Woodstock fans are expected to get back to the garden to mark the 50th anniversary of the generation-defining festival. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

How did Idaho end up in the middle of a trade war? A Rigby college student is on NBCs "The Voice", McCall is poised to have another "Woodstock" where thousands of pounds of firewood will be delivered to individuals and families in need of heating this coming winter, Boise Rescue Mission has a new president and an old mine may become new again.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableTradeChinaBoise Rescue MissionHomelessness
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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