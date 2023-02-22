'Unscripted:' An author interview with James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams

The secret inner workings of public companies, in particular media empires, usually stay secret. However, that wasn’t the case in 2016 when the fate of Paramount Global, the company that included Paramount, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime hung in the balance.

A new book, "Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy" delves into what really happened. The authors of the book, New York Times Journalists James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

