'Unscripted:' An author interview with James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 22, 2023 at 2:02 PM MST
unsripted again.jpg
Penguin Press

The secret inner workings of public companies, in particular media empires, usually stay secret. However, that wasn’t the case in 2016 when the fate of Paramount Global, the company that included Paramount, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime hung in the balance.

A new book, "Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy" delves into what really happened. The authors of the book, New York Times Journalists James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Books
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
