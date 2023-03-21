© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Federal program pays farmers not to farm in effort to conserve water

By Samantha Wright
Published March 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT
5892192426_b79fed698b_o.jpg
ROB HARTLEY
/
Flickr

Water levels in Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir on the Colorado River, are at a record low. To keep it from declining further, federal officials are ready to spend tens of millions of dollars to incentivize farmers and other water users in the river’s upper basin to conserve.

But not everyone agrees that paying farmers not to farm is the way forward. Chris Clements of KSJD reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

