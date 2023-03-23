© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at how researchers are catching owls in the desert

By Samantha Wright
Published March 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT
Image (2).jpeg
Image (3).jpeg
Annie Vaage conducting research in the Arizona desert.
DAY SCOTT
Image.jpeg
DAY SCOTT
Image (5).jpeg
DAY SCOTT
Image (1).jpeg
Image (4).jpeg
Image (6).jpeg
DAY SCOTT

Here’s a question that isn’t easy to answer, how do owls pick a spot to nest? You can’t just ask them, and as night creatures, it can be tricky to track them down to study them.

University of Idaho student Annie Vaage spent her summer in southeastern Arizona studying six kinds of owls to find out how they use their habitat and how a changing environment might affect how they live.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her research.

Tags
Idaho Matters University Of IdahoOwls
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
