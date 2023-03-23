A look at how researchers are catching owls in the desert

Here’s a question that isn’t easy to answer, how do owls pick a spot to nest? You can’t just ask them, and as night creatures, it can be tricky to track them down to study them.

University of Idaho student Annie Vaage spent her summer in southeastern Arizona studying six kinds of owls to find out how they use their habitat and how a changing environment might affect how they live.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her research.

