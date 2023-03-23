The World Center for Birds of Prey brings a live raptor on Idaho Matters

Since the World Center for Birds of Prey opened its doors in 1994 in south Boise, over 500,000 students have come to the facility to learn about birds, the environment and hands-on science.

The center and the Peregrine Fund are dedicated to saving bird species, helping them thrive and teaching the next generation how to prevent extinction and protect the habitat of these creatures.

To help with that mission, the center is about to hold a grand opening of the new addition to its facility. It will dramatically increase the number of students and visitors who can come to learn about raptors and expand the center’s research facilities.

Tate Mason, the Director of the World Center for Birds of Prey and Stephanie Ashley, the Curator of Birds, along with Star, a peregrine falcon, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new campus.