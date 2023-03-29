© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Do The Right' is helping to spread a little bit of kindness

By Samantha Wright
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT
Chalk Art Do The Right.jpg
1 of 4  — Chalk Art Do The Right.jpg
City of Meridian
IMG_4328.JPEG
2 of 4  — IMG_4328.JPEG
City of Meridian
Appreciation Station.jpg
3 of 4  — Appreciation Station.jpg
City of Meridian
Kindness Cards (2).jpg
4 of 4  — Kindness Cards (2).jpg
City of Meridian

Next week, the City of Meridian is asking everyone to perform an act of kindness, from the small to the large, to spread some compassion throughout the community.

April 6 will be the eighth annual Do The Right day in Meridian and Sahand Keshavarz, the Programs and Events Specialist, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Meridian
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
