Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: March 29, 2023

In October last year, the FDA announced a shortage of Adderall due to manufacturing delays.

Now six months later, there is a severe shortage of not just Adderall, but similar drugs that treat ADHD. And it’s wreaking havoc on the lives of the children and adults who have this disease.

So, what's going on and what can be done to fix the problem? Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

