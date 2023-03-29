© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: March 29, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
Adderall is a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
J.B. Reed
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
In October last year, the FDA announced a shortage of Adderall due to manufacturing delays.

Now six months later, there is a severe shortage of not just Adderall, but similar drugs that treat ADHD. And it’s wreaking havoc on the lives of the children and adults who have this disease.

So, what's going on and what can be done to fix the problem? Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
