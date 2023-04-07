Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 7, 2023

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is being questioned by the Attorney General's office, efforts to override Gov. Little's library veto failed, Idaho's population continues to grow and we take a look at why Planned Parenthood Northwest is suing AG Raúl Labrador.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

