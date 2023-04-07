© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 7, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT
The front of the Idaho Capitol building showing the bell and stairs. Two people are standing on the left-hand side.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is being questioned by the Attorney General's office, efforts to override Gov. Little's library veto failed, Idaho's population continues to grow and we take a look at why Planned Parenthood Northwest is suing AG Raúl Labrador.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters 2023 LegislatureRaul LabradorReporter Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette