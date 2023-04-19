© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

'Born Extraordinary:' An author interview with Meg Zucker

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT
TarcherPerigee

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on March 9, 2023.

There are so many struggles facing parents and children in today’s world, then throw in any type of difference and those struggles can multiply.

Meg Zucker, who was born with a genetic condition herself, knows those struggles and she wanted to give parents and caregivers some tools on how to support their children. And that's exactly what she did, with her new book, "Born Extraordinary: Empowering Children with Differences and Disabilities."

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
