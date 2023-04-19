© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: April 19, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM MDT
Safeway pharmacist Ashley McGee fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination at a vaccination booster shot clinic on Oct. 1, in San Rafael, Calif.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images

A new COVID-19 booster dose is about to be approved, just in time for a new variant that’s making the rounds. Plus, many hospitals and health clinics in Idaho and other parts of the country are dropping their mask requirements as mask fatigue continues to grow.

But is that a good idea? How do folks in the high-risk category for COVID-19 feel about this move?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help us answer some of these questions.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19Doctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette