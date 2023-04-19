Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: April 19, 2023

A new COVID-19 booster dose is about to be approved, just in time for a new variant that’s making the rounds. Plus, many hospitals and health clinics in Idaho and other parts of the country are dropping their mask requirements as mask fatigue continues to grow.

But is that a good idea? How do folks in the high-risk category for COVID-19 feel about this move?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help us answer some of these questions.