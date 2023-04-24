© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

City of Boise looks to rewrite zoning code

By Samantha Wright
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT
4802125066_245273db20_o.jpg
stewie811
/
Flickr

The City of Boise wants to rewrite the zoning code that governs how and where new building will happen. It’s the first major rewrite of the code in years and it will reshape how things like houses, apartments and other buildings are built in Idaho’s capital city.

The city says the new code is needed to guide growth better and create more affordable housing. Opponents say the proposal would change the shape of residential neighborhoods and favors developers over neighbors.

More stories more ears 260

The new code will come under scrutiny starting Monday night as the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission begins four days of public hearings on the rewrite and we wanted to find out what the code says and how folks feel about it. So we turned to the experts who’ve been writing about the code for months.

Don Day, the founder and editor of BoiseDev.com and Senior Reporter Margaret Carmel joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Affordable Housing
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright