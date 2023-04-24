City of Boise looks to rewrite zoning code

The City of Boise wants to rewrite the zoning code that governs how and where new building will happen. It’s the first major rewrite of the code in years and it will reshape how things like houses, apartments and other buildings are built in Idaho’s capital city.

The city says the new code is needed to guide growth better and create more affordable housing. Opponents say the proposal would change the shape of residential neighborhoods and favors developers over neighbors.

The new code will come under scrutiny starting Monday night as the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission begins four days of public hearings on the rewrite and we wanted to find out what the code says and how folks feel about it. So we turned to the experts who’ve been writing about the code for months.

Don Day, the founder and editor of BoiseDev.com and Senior Reporter Margaret Carmel joined Idaho Matters to talk more.