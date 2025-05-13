© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Robert Prevost becomes first Pope from the United States

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 13, 2025 at 1:47 PM MDT
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, left, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, appears with, from left, Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Cardinal Vinko Puljić on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican shortly after he was elected the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Domenico Stinellis
/
AP
On Thursday, history was made in the Roman Catholic Church as one of the shortest conclaves in history.

The College of Cardinals elected Cardinal Robert Prevost, a U.S. native born and raised in Chicago, as the 267th pope of the church.

And on Friday, as Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass, he called his election both a cross to bear and a blessing.

So what does this mean for the Catholic Church and the world as a whole? Deacon Scott Pearhill, the director of communications at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise and the editor of the Idaho Catholic Register, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

