Robert Prevost becomes first Pope from the United States

On Thursday, history was made in the Roman Catholic Church as one of the shortest conclaves in history.

The College of Cardinals elected Cardinal Robert Prevost, a U.S. native born and raised in Chicago, as the 267th pope of the church.

And on Friday, as Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass, he called his election both a cross to bear and a blessing.

So what does this mean for the Catholic Church and the world as a whole? Deacon Scott Pearhill, the director of communications at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise and the editor of the Idaho Catholic Register, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.