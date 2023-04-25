© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'I Have Some Questions for You:' Author Interview with Rebecca Makkai

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT
book.jpg
Viking

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on March 8, 2023.

Rebecca Makkai’s last book "The Great Believers," was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and readers and critics alike have been anxiously awaiting her next book.

Her new novel, "I Have Some Questions for You," is out now and Makkai describes her most recent creation as, "the literary feminist boarding school murder mystery you didn’t know you needed!" Makkai joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her enthralling novel.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette