'I Have Some Questions for You:' Author Interview with Rebecca Makkai

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on March 8, 2023.

Rebecca Makkai’s last book "The Great Believers," was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and readers and critics alike have been anxiously awaiting her next book.

Her new novel, "I Have Some Questions for You," is out now and Makkai describes her most recent creation as, "the literary feminist boarding school murder mystery you didn’t know you needed!" Makkai joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her enthralling novel.

