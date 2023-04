This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on March 7, 2023.

One woman is challenging the way our society, for decades, has viewed anorexia.

Dawn Brockett, a college professor who struggled with the disease for years has written a new book called "Unrestricted: How I Stepped Off the Tightrope, Learned to Say No, and Silenced Anorexia." Brockett joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new novel.